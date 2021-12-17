Every season we see some or other huge controversies in the Salman Khan-led show. Now, Abhijit Bichukale asked Devoleena Bhattacherjee for a kiss in the Bigg Boss 15 house and it has caused a stir among the fans. Rakhi Sawant who happens to be inside the house too called him a pervert and compared him with Mika Singh. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Mika once allegedly kissed Rakhi at a public event without her consent and it caused a stir nationwide. The singer later released a song too on the same controversy.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reiterated the incident to Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh and said, “Dada na apna limit cross kar rahe the baar baar. Wo bol rahe the baar baar, accha mai ye tumhe kar ke dunga, tu mujhe pappi de (He is crossing the limit, he has been saying to me ‘give me a kiss, and I will give you the items’).”

Rakhi Sawant then charged towards Abhijit Bichukale and asked, “Dada! Aap kyu Devo ko bole main tere ko samaan doon, mere ko idhar pappi de? (Why did you ask her to kiss for the items)?” Replying to Rakhi, Abhijit said, “I was just joking.”

Rakhi then confirmed with Devoleena Bhattacharjee if Bichukale was indeed joking and replying to her, Devo said, “I yelled at him and then he gave me the items.”

Rakhi Sawant then straight up rushed towards Abhijit and asked him, “Dada ye galat hai. Pappi lene aye ho kya? Mika Singh ho tum (This is wrong. Are you here for a kiss, are you Mika Singh)?”

Reoplying to Rakhi, Abhijit said, “Idhar bacche ko bhi chalti hai, sabko chalti hai. Mai bhi deta hoon sabko (A kiss on the cheeks is fine, even with kids).” The actress then shouts and calls him a pervert.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee then added, “Nahi, jab tak ladki comfortable nahi ho, kahi bhi nahi chalta (If the woman is not comfortable, it is not okay anywhere).”

What are your thoughts on Rakhi calling Abhijit Bichukale ‘Mika Singh’? Tell us in the comments below.

