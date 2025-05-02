Sanjay Dutt has made a comeback on the silver screen after a long time with Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh’s The Bhootnii. The film opened in theaters with a lot of criticism and heavy backlash, which has been reflected in the opening day numbers of the film.

Lowest 10 Openers Of 2024 – 25

Sanjay Dutt’s film escaped an entry to the lowest 10 openers of 2024 – 25. Though it has claimed the fourth spot in the list of lowest openers of 2025 at the box office. This list is ruled by Phule this year at number 1 followed by Superboys Of Malegaon with 50 lakh at number 2 and Crazxy with 1.10 crore at number 3.

The Bhootnii Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Thursday, May 1, The Bhootnii earned only 1.19 crore net at the box office, which is almost 693% higher than the opening day collection of the lowest opening film of 2024 as well as 2025. Phule in 2025 and LSD 2 in 2024 opened at the box office with only 15 lakh!

Pushes Laapataa Ladies Out Of The Worst 10

Thankfully, Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy’s film has escaped the list of the worst 10 openers of 2024 – 25. Kiran Rao’s film, with an opening day collection of 1.02 crore, is still the tenth-lowest opener of 2024-25.

Check out the lowest 10 openers of 2024 – 2025 at the box office.

LSD 2: Love, Sex & Dhokha 2 (2024): 15 lakh Phule (2025): 15 lakh Naam (2024): 22 lakh I Want To Talk (2024): 25 lakh Bastar: The Naxal Story (2024): 40 lakh Superboys Of Malegaon (2025): 50 lakh Vanvaas (2024): 75 lakh Ruslaan (2024): 79 lakh Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024): 80 lakh Laapataa Ladies (2024): 1.02 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Retro Box Office Collection Day 1: #2 Opening In Suriya’s Career, Leaves Behind Every Tamil Film Of 2025 Except Two!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News