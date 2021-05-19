Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the best actors we have in our country, period. Not that he has got that charming persona, but it’s his simplicity that works for him. In the words of Anurag Kashyap, Nawaz never stands out in the crowd, but when you see him on the big screen, you are awe-struck by his performance as he totally gets under the character’s skin. Something similar happened to Nawaz when he was working on Raman Raghav 2.0.

In fact, during Raman Raghav 2.0, Nawaz took it to the next level in terms of acting that scared the hell out of his wife and Anurag Kashyap. Those who have watched the film would be aware of Nawaz’s dark character. To get it right, he starved himself. But unfortunately, playing with health landed the Raees actor in deep trouble. He ended up getting Dengue and was hospitalized. But that’s not it. An interesting yet frightening incident took place in the hospital.

The Raman Raghav 2.0 maker Anurag Kashyap himself revealed the incident while talking on Our Stupid Reaction YouTube channel.

Anurag said, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui got dengue and he was in the hospital. While in the hospital, he was only, constantly blabbering lines from Raman Raghav as if he was literally living the character. He was on high fever and his (Aaliya) wife called me, ‘What have you done to him? He’s just talking non-stop, lines from the movie’ and I got scared, he was really affected by it. He becomes like that. He likes to live there, he likes to stay there, he actually prefers that world, he escapes into that world.”

Thankfully, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s madness paid well as his character received praises from all around!

