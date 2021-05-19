Virat Kohli has been in the headlines constantly for the past few days for his philanthropy work he is doing with his wife Anushka Sharma. The Indian cricketer has forever been the area of interest for not just cricket fans, but others outside the arena too, making him an overall celebrity. It is obvious that his dating life was a huge topic of discussion for everyone under the sun, and a specimen of it is a viral video of the star that is surprising.

For the unversed, for a few days, a video of Virat Kohli being interviewed by Anusha Dandekar is all over the internet. The video seems to date years back when Virat still had his new boy charm. In the candid rapid-fire that Dandekar threw at him, Virat was found off-guard when he had to talk about his blind date. How it went, is a huge surprise, and Virat is elaborating it himself. Below is all you need to know about the same, and also what Kohli exactly has to say.

As per the viral video, in the rapid-fire segment Anusha Dandekar had many questions for the Indian cricketer from quickest meal, to quickest date to quickest shower time. Virat Kohli while talking about a date said he went on a blind one. He said the date ended in just 5 minutes. The reason? She was ugly. “Actually, I went on a blind date which ended in about five minutes because I saw the girl and I ran away. She was ugly.” *looks at the camera* “I am sorry but she was ugly,” said a young Kohli.

Further in the interview, Virat Kohli was also asked which female actor he wants to see playing cricket. To our surprise, he did not name Anushka Sharma, but Genelia D’Souza. Catch the video below.

