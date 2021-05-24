When the first pictures of Ranbir Kapoor in the get up of Sanjay Dutt were out while he was shooting for ‘Sanju’, it was really hard to believe that he is not the real Dutt. But, their relationship dates back much before that. Since his teenage years, the Rockstar actor idolised him, and the PK actor pampered him like his own younger brother. But, did you know there was a time when Rishi Kapoor reportedly was super angry with Sanjay as he felt that he is spoiling his son?

Ranbir revealed that Sanjay used to always gift him things and pamper him. But there was one time when he gifted him an expensive item which miffed Rishi to the extent that he yelled at Dutt. Keep reading further for more details.

In an interview with DNA, Ranbir Kapoor revealed, “I saw Sanjay sir for the first time in Kashmir. He was shooting for Sahibaan(1993) with Papa (Rishi Kapoor). I recall seeing this tall man with long hair, wearing an earring, dressed in a Pathani; I was quite mesmerised by his aura. I was fascinated with him from the word go. During our growing up years, my sister, Riddhima, had Salman Khan’s poster in her cupboard while I had that of Sanjay sir’s. So, I have always idolised him.”

Ranbir Kapoor continued, “Of course, he’s very close to the family. He treats me like a younger brother and spoils me with many gifts as well as a lot of love. He gave me a Harley Davidson motorcycle for my birthday. He used to pick me up for a drive in his Ferrari late in the night. It seems life has come a full circle with him when I got an opportunity to portray him on screen. Initially, I didn’t have the confidence to play the part. However, when Raju sir shared the script with me, I discovered a human side to Sanjay sir. It’s not the Sanjay Dutt we know. I’ve a lot more admiration and respect for him now.”

Talking about the Harley Davidson, Ranbir said, “It’s at home. I remember I had to hide it from Papa for a long time as he doesn’t like bikes. When he found out that Sanjay sir had gifted me one, he called him and fired him. He told him, ‘Stop spoiling my son, isko tere jaisa mat bana.’ But now, he’s aware that I have the bike. It is one of my most prized possessions,” he told the daily.

Ranbir Kapoor added, “Actually, Sanjay sir gave it to me after his new building, Imperial Heights was ready around seven years ago. It was a surprise, I came out of the gym and saw this shiny red Harley Davidson. I was very happy. My parents haven’t gifted me a bike. So, I was really thrilled to have it. I can’t thank Sanjay sir enough.”

