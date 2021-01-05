Siddhant Chaturvedi much referred to as MC Sher from his debut movie Gully Boy that released in 2019. He sure had a great 2020 too, with his debut single releasing and the shooting of his big film resuming after the lockdown. 2021 looks rather exciting and the Sher will sure roar with multiple releases.

Siddhant shares, “I’m really looking forward to 2021 because I have multiple releases lined up throughout the year. It’s super exciting for me because after MC Sher I get to portray a variety of characters with each of my film. With Bunty Aur Babli 2 I’ll be showcasing a fun and fully entertaining character, with Shakun’s film, it’s a new genre that we are exploring so that’s gonna be a surprise for everyone and with Phone Bhoot, it’s going to be a lot of horror and even more comedy and then there’s an action film that is on the cards so yeah I’m all geared up to take the coming year with a storm.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi slipped into the skin of a rapper and created a huge wave of fans because of his characteristics in the film. Moving on from that, he shot for Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Shakun’s untitled next through the year. He will be seen to be a part of different scripts, essaying varied characters and that is something that has his fans waiting.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming films are with some of the best in the business, starring alongside Deepika and Ananya in Shakun’s next, Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Sharvari and Rani Mukerji is the much-anticipated film, Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter is a spooky treat for everyone.

We absolutely cannot wait for the actor to grace the screens with charisma, passion and some A class acting!

