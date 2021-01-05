Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra went to the Maldives for vacation and were spotted just yesterday at the Mumbai airport while coming back. If the rumours are to be believed, the couple is dating. Although there hasn’t been any official confirmation to the news, something just happened and netizens now believe that the two are actually together.

While Kiara was holidaying in the Maldives, the Kabir Singh actress shared a picture of herself in a bikini with a yellow shirt.

Now, netizens spotted Sidharth Malhotra wearing the same shirt at the airport yesterday that Kiara Advani wore in her Maldives picture. Fans are now convinced that the duo is dating and this is a confirmation that all of them were waiting for.

Take a look at the pic that Kiara shared on her story:

Now take a look at this video, where Sidharth is wearing the same yellow shirt:

Ring any bells? Haha!

A while ago, Kiara Advani got into a fun conversation with us where we asked her to pick a contemporary that she would die to have a match with. To this, Advani initially asked if she should really say it out loud! The Indoo Ki Jawani actor began blushing before finally commenting, “Obviously he’s not a contemporary but senior (laughing). I would join Tinder for Hrithik Roshan. He’s not going to be on Tinder for sure. I’ll have to maybe find a fake Hrithik. But if the ‘real’ Hrithik Roshan is there, then it’s worth being in Tinder.”

She added, “I actually don’t go through DMs but I should because they’re quite entertaining. Maybe I should start doing that.”

Ahem, ahem! Sidharth Malhotra fans rejoice, Kiara Advani just dropped the biggest hint that we all have been waiting for months.

