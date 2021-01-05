Saif Ali Khan is known as one of the intellectual actors of Bollywood. Off the screen, the actor speaks very less but that hasn’t kept him away from getting into controversies. Recently, Saif invited trouble for himself by making comments on the Indian epic, Ramayana, and Sita’s abduction by Ravana.

In case you have forgotten, Saif had said, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane. Up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose,” as per Mumbai Mirror.

Post that, Saif Ali Khan had to face a severe backlash and many even demanded director Om Raut to remove him from Adipurush. After going through a lot of hatred on social media, Saif even released an apology statement and tried to keep the situation under control.

Now, after a month later, Adipurush’s dialogue writer and lyricist, Manoj Muntashir has reacted on Saif Ali Khan’s episode. While talking to Mid Day, he said, “Saif was recently trolled for his remarks about [humanising] Lankesh, but there is nothing offensive in the film. Saif was misunderstood. Ravana is perceived as an all-black figure, but in our film, he will be seen in all his shades. He will be shown as a flamboyant king, who was also cruel and sadistic.”

“Ravana believed that he was more powerful than Ram, and could never fathom why Sita couldn’t fall in love with him. Saif is a thinking actor and asks questions to understand his role better. He gets into the skin of the character,” Manoj Muntashir added while expressing his excitement to watch Saif portraying the character of Ravana.

Saif Ali Khan was also seen in Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He was loved for his antagonist’s portrayal. He played a character of Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

