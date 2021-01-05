Vanita Kharat, who is well-known for playing the role of a maid in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, is now taking the internet by storm. The actress had shared a nude picture on Instagram and the message behind the extra HOT picture is what made it viral on social media.

The new year has begun and Vanita is all set to embrace herself with a body-positive message. In the bold photo, the actress was seen quite refreshing as she talked about loving her body, and reassuring women that they are perfect the way they are. She shared the post without any apprehension.

As Vanita Kharat posed nude, in what appears to be a calendar photo shoot while holding a pillow in front of her. She can be seen laughing joyfully while flaunting her body. Sharing the picture, she wrote, that she is proud of her talent, confidence, and her body, as those are the things that make her. She also urged her fans to join the body positivity movement.

It’s worth pointing out that the photoshoot was done by photographer Tejas Nerurkar, and sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body… because I am ME…!!!”

– @bharatdabholkar @abhijitpanse @ravan_future Shot by – @tejasnerurkarr Let’s get together to join this Body Positivity Movement.” Take a look at the picture below:

Vanita Kharat has caught everyone’s attention by sharing a photo on the first day of the new year. Many couldn’t wrap their heads around her new avatar as she is mostly seen in sarees. Fans hailed the Marathi actress and lauded her for embracing her body. Her bold photoshoot has impressed other Marathi artists as well. Actress Sai Tamhankar has praised Vanita for this photoshoot.

Apart from appearing in Kabir Singh, Vanita Kharat has appeared in the comedy show ‘Hasya Jatra’.

So what do you think about Vanita’s bold photoshoot? Let us know in the comments below.

