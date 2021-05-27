Kamaal R Khan recently took to Twitter and shared the legal defamation notice shared by Salman’s legal team. He alleged that the star sued him for reviewing the latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, now Salman’s legal team has issued a clarification on the matter.

Kamaal Khan shared a tweet on his Twitter handle, “Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving a review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case.”

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

Now the legal team of Salman Khan DSK Legal has issued a statement clarifying that the star filed a defamation case against Kamaal Khan for claiming that the Bollywood star is corrupt and his brand Being Human is involved in fraudulent activities. The statement also clarified that the defamation case is not against Kamaal Khan’s review of the film Radhe.

The statement reads, “Mr Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand “Being Human” are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr Kamaal R. Khan “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date”. The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer.”

