Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan’s love story is one of the most talked-about affairs in Bollywoood even to date. But did you know Rekha and Raj Babbar had torrid affair? The two came closer as they were going through a tough phase in their respective lives. Scroll down to know more.

Babbar found a shoulder to cry on in co-star and beautiful actress Rekha when he lost his wife Smita Patil due to complications related to childbirth in 1986. They had a stormy affair but it was a short-lived one. As Babbar wanted to get back with his first wife Nadira and the Silsila actress couldn’t accept the decision.

Raj Babbar and Rekha had a heated argument and it was said that she ran out barefoot into the crowded streets of Mumbai. While there’s no official confirmation or records to prove the incident, as per an IBTimes report, an eyewitness on the road came forward and narrated how shock they were to spot the Umrao Jaan actress running across the street barefoot.

As reported by the publication, the Nikaah actor in an old interview has confessed about his relationship with Rekha. He said, “Yes, our relationship helped me in a way. We drifted together because of certain circumstances. At that time, Rekha had broken off from a long-standing relationship. She wanted to get away from it. I was in a similar situation. At the same time, we were also working together and we clung to each other for emotional support. We tried to understand each other’s problems.”

Raj Babbar also admitted that he wasn’t involved with Rekha as much he was with Smita Patil. He said, “I was not as involved with Rekha as I was with Smita. The intensity wasn’t there. At the same time, I cannot say that we were friends.”

Babbar further revealed, “The feelings for her are always there, though the arrogance is not, it is all in the past now. I had a person with whom I shared my emotional moments. I was there to share her emotional moments. One does not forget such a relationship very easily. Though we aren’t together today, we still have fond memories of those special moments.”

When he was asked about Rekha’s refusal to admit their relationship, the veteran actor said, “Though we may not have shared the intensity, there was something between us. She may feel shy to admit it but I feel strongly that it gave me a new life.”

