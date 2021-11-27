Bollywood’s rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif set to take their wedding vows in December. While the two have not been confirmed yet, reports of their nuptials are making headlines. Now latest reports reveal what they will be wearing for the different occasions of the wedding.

Previously it was reported that the couple will be going all out with Sabyasachi ensembles for their big day. But now it seems that their outfits aren’t going to be exclusively restricted to the designer. Scroll down to know more.

As per Pinkvilla report, Katrina Kaif will be wearing an Abu Jani piece for her Mehendi, a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the sangeet and, finally, something from Gucci for the wedding reception itself. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand might be wearing Kunal Rawal and Raghavendra Rathore’s designs for both the Mehendi and sangeet.

The Sardar Udham star will eventually opt for something from Sabyasachi for the marriage reception. Reports of their wedding have been making headlines since earlier this month and VicKat fans cannot keep calm. Speculations are being made whether about who’ll apparently be missing from the guest list. Many feel that Katrina’s ex Salman Khan and his family probably gave the wedding a skip.

Salman Khan’s father has also reacted recently to the reports of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding. Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, the veteran writer said, “What should (I) say about it since the media is left with only such issues to talk about.”

Meanwhile, Vicky’s sister Dr Upasana Vohra also claimed the news of her brother marrying Katrina Kaif to be false. She said to the publication, “Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours.”

“I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don’t want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment,” she added.

