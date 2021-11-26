Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is the most awaited wedding of the year in the Bollywood industry. From fans to the B-town all of them are pretty excited for these two rumoured love birds to get hitched! However, there are some shocking reports that have arrived about their wedding and it has a connection with Vicky’s cousin sister Dr. Upasana Vohra.

Advertisement

Read on ahead to know what ‘Sardar Udham’ fame’s sister has to say about Vic-Kat’s wedding.

Advertisement

Talking about the major shocker that has just hit us, a report by Dainik Bhaskar has claimed that, Vicky Kaushal’s cousin sister Upasana Vohra has confirmed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky are not getting married to each other!

As per the reports, during the conversation, Vicky Kaushal’s sister Upasana Vohra has not only cleared that they both are not marrying, but also has claimed that all this news about Vicky and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is media made and fake.

“The news about Vicky and Katrina’s wedding is just a rumor spread by the media. This is all rumor. If it is really a wedding, they will announce it. Rumors are circulating about Bollywood celebrities and in a few days these rumors will spread. Recently I talked to my brother (Vicky). He told me that there was no such thing happening. Else I don’t want to talk too much about it… ” Upasana said.

That’s a huge bummer for all the fans who were eagerly waiting to see both their favourite stars married!

Vic-Kat’s wedding talks were just spreading like a wildfire amongst the media for the past few weeks. From them getting married in Rajasthan to Katrina‘s wedding dress being designed by famous designer, Sabyasachi himself, every little detail on their big day was being reported!

However, this statement by Vicky Kaushal’s sister on his marriage with Katrina Kaif has just studded everyone!

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Once Gave A Befitting Reply To Her Viral Bikini Pics With Ranbir Kapoor: “Next Time, I’ll Wear Matching Clothes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube