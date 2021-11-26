Bollywood’s rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for their wedding next month and reports of the ceremony are already making headlines. Now the latest report throws some light on the Mehendi ceremony. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

For the unversed, reports claim that Vicky and Katrina are planning to tie the knot next month at the luxurious resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

If the latest reports from ETimes are to go by, a special Sojat Mehendi order has been placed for Katrina Kaif’s Mehendi ceremony. The actress has also approved Mehendi samples. Reportedly, the Sojat Mehendi is a favourite among celebrities and it costs around Rs 1 Lakh.

Since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina’s wedding is set for December 7-9, the Mehendi suppliers have been asked to deliver their order by December 1. Reports also claim that the celebrity couple has opted for a ‘no cell phones’ policy for all invited guests at the wedding in order to maintain all the privacy.

VicKat is leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety and security and to prevent any leakage of photos from the intimate wedding affair, as per India Today report. They have assembled a large team to ensure privacy during their wedding. This means fans will have to wait longer to see Katrina and Vicky’s bride and groom avatar, just like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding.

The report also quoted a source as saying, “This is a big day for both of them, so it’s understandable that they’re going above and beyond to ensure that no photos or videos are leaked on social media without their knowledge. Katrina and Vicky are actively involved in the wedding preparations, and an elaborate team has been assembled to ensure privacy and security.”

Must Read: Aayush Sharma Reveals Facing Comments Like “Salman Khan Should Have Launched A Dog Instead Of Him” & All The Hate Post His Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube