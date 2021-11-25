Expect the more bizarre things to take place in our country. Katrina Kaif is creating noise again but not, it’s not for her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. This isn’t about any movie too! Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh has given the actress’ reference for smooth roads! Below are all the details you need.

Advertisement

Katrina has been a major style inspiration over the years. Her fashion choices are often hailed by fans as well as her colleagues. One cannot praise her massive transformation and hard work in the acting world. But Rajasthan minister has found his interest in the actress’ cheeks!

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right AGAIN! Rajendra Singh while addressing a public gathering in Jhunjhunu district said, “Roads should be made like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks.”

The video has gone viral on social media shortly after ANI shared it on Twitter. Netizens have hilarious reactions for the reference of Katrina Kaif and her cheeks!

A user shared a meme picture with Nehru ji on it and captioned it, “Nehru Ji after this beautiful statement by Rajasthan minister”

Nehru Ji after this beautiful statement by Rajasthan minister: pic.twitter.com/qbfUSQ9VrP — Rajneesh 🇮🇳 (@Rajneesh_16) November 24, 2021

Another wrote, “Generational shift. From Hema Malini’s cheeks by Lalu Ji we have now shifted to another generation, Katrina!”

Generational shift. From Hema Malini’s cheeks by Lalu Ji we have now shifted to another generation, Katrina! — Kishore Sonecha (@kishoresonecha) November 24, 2021

A user wrote, “Which cheeks? Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes They promise Katrina/Hema’s cheeks but what they give is Om Puri’s cheeks.”

Which cheeks? 😄

They promise Katrina/Hema's cheeks but what they give is Om Puri's cheeks. — संजय ಸಂಜಯ (@sanjay4kulkarni) November 24, 2021

Another dragged Salman Khan into the scenario and wrote, “Selmon bhai reaction rn:”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently under the radar over her rumoured marriage with Vicky Kaushal. Reports are rife that the couple is tying the knot next week itself in a court marriage. They will be following a traditional marriage later next month.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Box Office Update: Sooryavanshi Is Collecting Double Of Bunty Aur Babli 2 Despite Being In Third Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube