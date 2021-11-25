How much of Salman Khan is there in Antim – The Final Truth? While speculations have abounded around this question ever since the film was announced with Aayush Sharma in the main lead, come Friday and it would all be answered. Of course, ever since active promotion kick-started for the film around a couple of months back, it started getting more and more clear that the superstar is not in a cameo or an extended special appearance but in a very important role. Still, it would be the final results that would reveal it all.

Now had this been an out and out Salman Khan starrer, then an opening day of 20 crores was there for the taking. However, director Mahesh Manjrekar and co. haven’t hidden this fact either then eventually it is Aayush who is the main lead here and Salman is primarily in a key part. That kind of sets an impression amongst the mind of the audience that the superstar presence is basically an added bonus here.

Antim is arriving on a clash with Satyameva Jayate 2 which is sequel to a hit film and again boasts of a massy narrative for the single screen segment, the exact place where Antim – The Final Truth too has its target audience. With the screens getting divided, one can’t be too sure about how exactly will the first day number behave.

The advantage that Antim has though is that this is a regular Friday release and hence audience connect is better established. Looking at all of this, an opening day number of 6-7 crores would be a good enough start for the film, and then it would be all about the growth over the weekend.

