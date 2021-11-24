Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is now one of the budding actresses in Bollywood. Apart from films, she is seen heaping praise for their parents Saif and Amrita Singh. Atrani Re actress once revealed a hilarious incident that featured her parents and a gun.

For the unversed, Saif is happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and even welcomed two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Before the star was married to Kareena, he was married to Amrita Singh for nearly thirteen years before parting ways in 2004.

Sara Ali Khan once appeared on Feet Up With The Stars season 2 wherein she recalled an incredibly scary and amusing incident about her parents from the time when they were happily married. It was at this time that both decided to prank their common friend Neelu Merchant.

Sara said, “Back when my mother and my father were married, they’d once decided with their common friend to scare Neelu Merchant by putting boot polish on their face. But at the last minute, my father opened the door and pushed mom inside and locked the door from outside. So now my mom was in Neelu Merchant’s bedroom while she was asleep with her husband. Neelu Merchant’s husband would have shot my mom but my mom put her hands up and started screaming, ‘Don’t shoot it’s Diggy’.”

At the end of the conversation, Sara Ali Khan also said that she also wants to prank once in her life for sure in the above-mentioned way. She said, “I keep getting this visual of my mother and my father with boot-polish on their face. I think if you know me and my parents then you would exactly know what I am talking about because I would do this. I would wear boot polish and go into somebody’s room and nearly get killed (laughs).”

Sara Ali Khan will now be seen in Anand L Rai’s film Atrangi Re, alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The trailer of the film was released today and it is receiving positive reviews from audiences.

