Kriti Sanon has had a groundbreaking year so far with the release of her film Mimi. Such was the reception of the film that the actress won unanimous praise from fans and critics alike. Kriti also established herself in the top league of Bollywood actresses in the country. The actress has multiple films lined up; She was recently in London for the Ganapath shoot schedule and is now back in Mumbai after the completion of it.

The actress has now wrapped up her shoot schedule and was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned to the city. The actress looked in high spirits. In the recent teaser of Ganapath, Kriti Sanon looked Uber cool riding a bike, which instantly grabbed the audiences attention and the fans were all praises for the actress.

Kriti Sanon takes on a never before seen kind of avatar in the film, the actress is set to perform action moves in a film for the first time. In addition to this, Kriti will also reunite with her first-ever co-star, Tiger Shroff and the fans are excited for the return of the duo.

The actress has had a year laced with work with multiple shoots and a release. The actress’s lineup is packed with films like ‘Adipurush’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Ganapath’ and Shehzada.

