Bhuvan Bam is one of the most popular names in the country right now. From YouTube videos to Instagram reels to now acting, he has been doing everything in his potential. In a recent interview, the YouTuber expressed his wish to be on the sets with the one and only – Manoj Bajpayee as he inspires him to do better in life. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Bhuvan has proven his talent multiple times and is known to be a one-man army. The characters that he plays in his videos are super popular including Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Babloo, Janki, Banchod Das and others.

Talking about his Bollywood career with ETimes, Bhuvan Bam said, “Of course, Bollywood is a dream. I don’t know if I will ever get a chance to work in a Bollywood film, but I want to be on the sets of Manoj Bajpayee sir’s film, watch him act and have chai with him. He is someone who inspires me a lot. Unse milkar aise laga ki mujhe inke jaisa banna.”

Oh well, Manoj Bajpayee has inspired millions of people to pursue their dreams and now Bhuvan Bam wants to work with him.

Bam also spoke about his journey as a YouTuber and how creators are treated equally as Bollywood stars these days and said, “I feel, social media has been extremely revolutionary because it has changed how entertainment and talent are looked at. Back in the day when someone had to showcase their talent, they had to stand in a queue, give several rounds of auditions, and even after that, they weren’t sure if they had been selected or people thought they were good enough. Social media has blurred those lines and removed that barrier wherein someone else would decide if you’re talented or not. Today, you simply shoot your video, edit them on free software and applications and upload them on platforms. Not only do these platforms give you a reach, but also pay you.”

What are your thoughts on Bhuvan Bam wanting to be on sets with Manoj Bajpayee? Directors, are you listening? We would love to see them collaborating soon.

