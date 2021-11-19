In the last couple of days, Nishant Bhat had become the talk of the town for all right and wrong reasons. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant who was subjected to wrath after he ousted Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra from the VIP zone and betrayed them!

For the unversed, Nishant was put into a situation by Bigg Boss wherein he had to choose two non-VIP members who will get replaced with the existing ones. Nishant chose Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal. Amidst it all, TejRan fans began backlashing the choreographer and called him ‘nalla’. Geeta Kapur and celebrities like Naina Singh, Riddhi Dogra, Moose Jattana etc. have come out in Nishant’s support and said that Tejasswi and Karan would have done the same if they were at his place.

And now the newest name on the list who has come out in the support of Nishant Bhat is Akshara Singh. She took a sly dig at the trolls and penned a note for Nishant on her instagram. She wrote “Having lived in the BB house, I can vouch that the game is of both emotions and brains. If you aren’t going to strategise toh kya jalebi banane gaye ho? Mera bhai dil, dimaag aur jigar ke saath khel raha hai…and I love him for that @nishantbhat85”

Check out the post shared by Akshara Singh below:

Well, what is your take on Nishant Bhat’s move?

