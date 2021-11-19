Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing changes in equation every single day. We recently saw how Nishant Bhat ditched Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra and instead got Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal inside the VIP section. Amidst it all, Gauahar Khan is unhappy with Vishal Kotian for using Shamita Shetty. Plus Shivin Narang has broken silence on his alleged participation! Scroll below for all the updates.

Advertisement

To begin with, there have been rumours that several celebrities will be entering the house as wild card contestants. Ex-members Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht are amongst the rumoured contestants who might re-enter the show. On the other hand, Shivin was said to be entering the house as well!

Advertisement

However, Shivin Narang took to his Instagram stories last night and cleared the air around his Bigg Boss 15 entry. “It has come to my attention that there are speculations about me entering #BiggBoss15 this year. I’d like them to know, as well as the rest of the audience, that I won’t be appearing on the show. My best wishes to all the contestants. Cheers!” read his note.

On the other hand, Gauahar Khan slammed Vishal Kotian for using Shamita Shetty to play his dirty game. The tweet seems to be in reference of the actor talking to the co-contestant regarding the latest VIP task and saying Shamita would have at least fought her best, unlike the other non-VIP members.

Gauahar Khan tweeted, “How can Vishal keep using Shamitas name to keep playing his dirty moves ???? How can someone be soooo manipulative for a game . #bb”

Check out the tweet below:

How can Vishal keep using Shamitas name to keep playing his dirty moves ???? How can someone be soooo manipulative for a game . #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 17, 2021

Meanwhile, fans were worried after they saw Shamita Shetty’s bag being taken out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, her mother Sunanda confirmed that she will soon be entering the house again.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: It’s ‘Wedding Time’ Yet Again For Priya Ahuja & Malav Rajda To Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube