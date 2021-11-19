Urfi Javed has earned massive fame after her participation in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. The beauty has pulled off a million quirky outfits and has been trolled a zillion times. But does she even care? She’s going to continue being this stunned and her latest outfit makes her look red hot! However, netizens are as always back at trolling her for it. Scroll below for all the details.

It was just recently that Urfi dressed up in a turquoise dress with open zip at the front. Several netizens shamed her over the revealing outfit. We love her zeal and how she’s unaffected by the haters. So, she came up with another sassy piece.

Urfi Javed took to her Instagram last night and shared pictures in her red outfit. It is a 2-piece ensemble that consists a deep plunging neck sleeveless top. At the bottom was a mini skirt in the same colour. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant complemented her look with a choker around the neck.

“Cheers to the good time,” Urfi Javed captioned her post as she smiled and held a cocktail in her hand. Netizens were quick to jump to the comments section and leave merciless comments.

A user wrote, “Aapko sharm ani chaiye ap aek musalman hain…..aisi behaiyi ap n pehlai hwi ha aisy kapry …..theak ha ap parda na kren …per yu jism ki numaish b na kre”

Another wrote, “Abb sab dikha hi diya to andar ka bhi dikha de behen 🥲 bass itna hi baki hai.”

“You’ve put on some weight , isn’t it?” a user commented.

A netizen commented, “You should try some traditional clothes.”

Well, we only wonder when this unnecessary trolling is going to end. More power to Urfi Javed!

