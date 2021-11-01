Bhuvan Bam is currently one of the leading YouTuber in India. He even launched his debut web series, Dhindora, in which the actor/musician plays 10 different characters from his channel, ‘BB Ki Vines’. The content creator recently revealed that his debut series was in the making since 2017 and during the same time he was also offered a lot films and web series.

The comedy drama series revolves around Bhuvan‘s life that turns upside down after his father, Babloo wins a lottery. Till now 3 episodes has released and fans are having a gala time watching the hilarious show.

Talking about receiving acting offers, Bhuvan Bam told Hindustan Times, “I’ve been conceptualising the web series since 2017. During that period, I got a lot of film and web series offers but I chose not to take them as I wanted to concentrate on my show first.” Meanwhile, there were rumours that Bam has been approached by producer Guneet Monga, but the actor swiftly deny such speculations.

Furthermore, during the pandemic, there were lot of pressure for digital creators to provide quality content but Bhuvan Bam feels the opposite, “I used to feel the pressure earlier. But over the years, I’ve realised that there has to be some kind of exclusivity and you need to have your peace of mind. One can’t always deliver. You need to give some time to yourself to rejuvenate to be able to create new content.”

He adds, “There has an influx of talent. People have different tastes and we’ve creators catering to their preferences. The audience has a variety of content to watch. Content creation is a never ending process and it will keep growing.”

A few months back, Bhuvan Bam lost both his parents to COVID, talking about how he’s recovering from it, he says, “Getting back to work was probably the only way to keep myself occupied. That’s what I’m still trying to do. The struggle, every day, is different.”

