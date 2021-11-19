Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his next Dhamaka and is going all out promoting the flick. The actor will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show and a promo from the same is out now.

This new promo sees Sharma asking Kartik about his dating life and whether rumours about the same arising around the time of his film’s release is a promotional stunt and for controversy.

This The Kapil Sharma Show promo sees the host asking Kartik Aaryan, “I have noticed, a person is romantic when he isn’t in a relationship. As soon as they start dating, then thrill comes along. For example, Kartik has done several romantic movies and suddenly, he’s starring in a thriller like Dhamaka. Do we assume that you are confirming your relationship or have you learned how to hide it well?”

Instead of giving a response to either confirm or deny the statement, Kartik Aaryan starts to sing ‘Chupana bhi nahi aata, batana bhi nahi aata’ – a song from Baazigar.

That’s not it. The Kapil Sharma Show promo then sees Kapil asks Kartik, “Aapko apni kisi co-star se pyaar nahi hota. Khaali promotion karne ke liye aap controversy create kar dete hai (You have never fallen in love with your co-stars. Just for the sake of promotions, you cook up a controversy.) Is it true?”

Hearing this statement, Kartik Aaryan is left speechless while Archana Puran Singh teases him by crooning the same song he sang a few moments earlier. This interaction left all present in splits. Check out the promo here:

Talking about Kartik Aaryan and his love life, Kartik hasn’t publicly dated anyone, through rumours surrounding his alleged romance with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan had made headlines. These rumours began when they were shooting for the Imtiaz Ali film, however, before the film released, it was reported that the couple has separated.

Kartik will be joined by his Dhamaka co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash on The Kapil Sharma Show. The film will release on Netflix today and revolves around a news anchor who is caught between garnering TRP for his channel amid blasts in Mumbai while his wife reports from ground zero.

