Kartik Aaryan is all busy promoting his upcoming film Dhamaka on Netflix. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. The two will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and will be entertaining the audience. The channel released the first promo where Kapil takes a dig at Kartik for stealing Akshay Kumar’s film.

Kapil also teased the actor in context to his own movies and said, “Jaise maine ek baar film ki thi na teen biwiyon wali…uske baad Kartik ne kari ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’…Phir maine ek show Netflix par kiya…uske baad Kartik ne film kar daali, toh apne rakha hai ki sirf top celebrities ko hi follow karenge?” and the audience burst into laughter.

Kapil Sharma then brought Akshay Kumar into the conversation and said, “Akshay paaji ka toh aapko pata hai, unhone kaam chheenne mein three-year degree course kiya hua hai (You know Akshay has done a three-year degree course in how to snatch other people’s work).”

Kapil Sharma continued and said, “Yeh pehla banda hai jinhone Akshay Kumar ki film chheen li (He is the first one to snatch Akshay Kumar’s film).”

Kartik Aaryan also came up with a savage come back and said, “Main toh un bando ko dhoondh raha hoon jo mere producers ko bol rahe hai ki ₹100-50 kum le lo lekin Kartik ki film hume de do (I am looking for those who are approaching my producers and offering to do my films for less money).”

Take a look at The Kapil Sharma Show promo here:

For those of you who’re confused about which film they’re talking about, it’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred Akshay Kumar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that stars Kartik Aaryan.

