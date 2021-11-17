Actor Zeeshan Khan may have been known for his stint in Kumkum Bhagya. However, he stood his own ground when he took part in Bigg Boss OTT. Initially considered an underdog player, Zeeshan shocked everyone with his strategic gameplay and with the hard work he put in for doing his tasks. However, his journey in the BB OTT house was cut short when he got involved in a huge blowout with Pratik Sehajpal.

Advertisement

Given that the Bigg Boss game format has a ‘strict rule’ prohibiting physical violence, Zeeshan was asked to leave the house, thus ending his winning streak in the reality show. However, we can’t help but wonder if the format’s violence rules are subjective if the recent bouts of extreme physical violence that we have witnessed in the Bigg Boss 15 house are anything to go by.

Advertisement

If you take into account instances where Karan Kundrra choke slammed Pratik during a task and how Simba pushed Umar into the pool, it seems like the game show format has revised its stance on physical violence in the house. Voicing out what we all are wondering, Zeeshan Khan took to his Twitter to question if resorting to violence was the ‘new normal’ in the BB house.

Zeeshan Khan tweeted, “Having been a big fan of the show before a contestant, I wonder why the rules are different for all housemates who are on the same platform. From Karan to Simba all have resorted to violence and are still in the house. Has the dictionary definition of violence changed?”

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Having been a big fan of the show before a contestant,I wonder y the rules r different for all who r on the same platform. Karan,Simba & many have resorted to violence & are still in the house.Has the dictionary definition of violence changed? @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @justvoot #BB15 — Zeeshan Khan (@theonlyzeeshank) November 16, 2021

For those who do not know, Zeeshan, after being repeatedly instigated by Pratik during a captaincy task, pushed the latter from coming close. However, terming this as violent behaviour, Bigg Boss removed Zeeshan from the game altogether. The actor, who was vocal about his eviction being unfair, received support from his Kumkum Bhagya actors Mugdha Chaphekar, Sriti Jha, Rehyna Pandit, Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant among other industry friends. In fact, even Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz‘s fan clubs rallied behind the actor, calling his eviction unfair. Do you think so too?

Must Read: After Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh To Be The Next Needle Mover In Stars’ Power Index With His 83?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube