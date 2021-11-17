Actress Ankita Lokhande talks about posters of the web series Pavitra Rishta being showcased throughout the Mumbai coastline as part of their promotional campaign.

The producers are doing it on huge custom-designed water vessels using LED display.

Ankita Lokhande shares: “We have heard of floating breakfasts but having a floating poster of our latest show feels incredible. The floating vessel goes all over the Mumbai coastline – so everyone from Juhu to Versova to Colaba is be able to see this.”

Check out a glimpse of the Pavitra Rishta floating poster below:

Pavitra Rishta features Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande, Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Piyush Ranade, Randeep Rai and Usha Nadkarni in prominent roles. The show is streaming on ALTBalaji.

