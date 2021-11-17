It takes a few moments in the Bigg Boss 15 house to change the dynamics of the contestants. Similarly, in the recent episode when VIP members, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz were to decide who among the non-VIP members should deserve going to jail. However, due to Nishant’s adamant behaviour, the choreographer betrayed his fellow VIP members. As a result, Bigg Boss withdraws their special power and makes them non-VIP members of the house.

During the task, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal were pitted against each other in a debate in which they have to convince VIP members, why they don’t deserve to go to jail. In the first round, VIPs saved Jay. Later, Pratik called Neha Bhasin but the latter gave up and said he deserved to go to jail.

Bigg Boss 15’s VIP members, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, and Umar Riaz wanted to disqualify Pratik from the task and send Neha to jail. But Nishant Bhat wanted to fulfil his BFF’s request as the choreographer claimed he’s being honest.

Nishant Bhat’s statement irked Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, and Umar Riaz as they started arguing. Unfortunately, the VIP members didn’t come to any conclusion and Bigg Boss revoked their special status as a punishment. The choreographer’s betrayal wasn’t accepted by viewers as well, as many started trending, ‘Nishant Bhat Nalla Hai.’

A user wrote, “When teja started crying, this nalla said, rone se kuch nhi hoga I thought I won’t support this But NISHANT NALLA HAI,” while another wrote, “Am not upset by knowing Karan is not a VIP member because he doesn’t need a VIP tag to be in the game , he is much stronger than this, but more upset that Nishant broke Karan’s trust . He chose Vishal over Karan? Oops sorry, snake will chose snake only NISHANT BHATT NALLA HAI,” a third user wrote, “I want karan to give nishant the taste of his own medicine soon NISHANT BHATT NALLA HAI.”

