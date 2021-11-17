When we say Munmun Dutta, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah feels like a synonym! The actress has entertained us in her character of Babita Iyer for over 13 years. But do you know about her first show? To begin with, her hourglass figure has only left us mesmerized! Scroll below for all the details.

Many wouldn’t know, but way before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun was part of a show that also starred Delnaaz Irani and Dilip Joshi. The name of the show was Hum Sab Baraati and the actress played the role of ‘Meethi’ in it.

Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself from the first day of her first-ever show. She also penned an emotional note alongside that began, “While unpacking my stuff in my new apartment, found these really really old memories tucked away in a suitcase…Stills from my first ever show, Hum Sab Baarati . Just a baby (well figuratively) in first year of college”

Munmun Dutta continued, “Incidentally, the first picture was from my First day of the shoot indeed. I had zero experience whatsoever..! I used to get cold feet infront of others, Fumble with my dialogues, would get scolded or laughed at too until I started learning things…So happy and grateful for all my life experiences.”

In one of the pictures, one could even see Munmun dressed up like Basanti with a proper setup from the Gabbar sequence. One cannot keep their eyes off her beauty in those images! She’s maintained it really well all these years.

Aren’t you in love with Munmun Dutta all over again?

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was in the news of replacing Natu Kaka. However, producer Asit Kumarr Modi broke his silence and rubbished the rumours.

