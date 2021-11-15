Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood right now. On Sunday, the Dhamaka star was spotted at the Mumbai airport where he arrived in his black Lamborghini. On his arrival, a CISF official lauded him for his car and Koki’s reaction to the same is going viral on the internet where a netizen compared him to Amitabh Bachchan. Scroll below to watch the video.

Kartik is now busy promoting his upcoming film on Netflix titled ‘Dhamaka’ and the buzz around the same is quite strong.

A popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of Kartik Aaryan on his official Instagram handle where the star is spotted getting down from his black Lamborghini and greeting the paps. He then takes his bag and makes his way towards the airport.

As Kartik Aaryan is seen walking towards the entrance of the airport, a pap compliments him for his shades, to which the actor replied, “Shades bhi ache, meri pant bhi sexy (My shades are good and my pants are sexy).” For those of you who don’t know, he was referring to Govinda’s hit track from the 90s.

The Dhamaka actor was then seen talking to the CISF officials at the entrance and greeted them with folded hands too. The actor also spoke to them for a few seconds and although their conversation wasn’t audible but the official pointed towards his black Lamborghini and said something to which Kartik replied with, “Oh the car? Thank you.”

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s video here:

Appreciating the actor, a fan commented, “How sweetly he stands there talking to the Airport security!❤️” Another fan commented, “One of the most honest, genuine and down to earth actor right now bollywood has is Kartik❤️” A third fan commented, “Iss bande ka future bohot bright hai bollywood mey, agla Amitabh Bachchan hai ‘long-lasting’🙌🙌🙌”.

What do you think about a fan calling Kartik Aaryan the next Amitabh Bachchan? Tell us in the comments below.

