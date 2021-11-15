The month of October fell immensely hard on Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan and the rest of his family. The reason for this was Aryan was nabbed and then later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a drug-related case. After much twist and turns in the case, the one major twist just took place now when Kiran Gosavi admitted that the star kid had no drugs on him!

For the unversed, the 23-year-old star kid spend 21 days in jail and was recently granted bail with various conditions slammed on him by the court.

Coming back to the topic, now a big revelation in Aryan Khan’s case has taken place, where the prime key witness Kiran Gosavi, has now admitted that Aryan has no drugs possessed by him, as per a report in NDTV. The claim has been made by another key witness in the case, Sam D’Souza, again as per the same reports.

Talking with the NTDV reporter, Sam D’souza said, ” Mai gaya K.P Gosavi ( Kiran Gosavi) se milla, usne meko bataya, tho maine bola ke, eak kaam karo, ke kya chaheye, tho usme meko bola Mr Aryan Khan arrest hue hai, and ussko apne manager se baat karna hai. Maine bola ki mere pass koi contact nahi hai Pooja Dadlani ka but mai try karta hu, fir maine try kiya per merese nahi hua, fir wo wapis se aaya bolke ki isske pass tho drugs nahi mille tho help kar sakte hai. Ye hone ke baad mai unko Lower Parel mai milla jaha Gosavi aur Pooja Dadlani ne baat ki face to face. “

Well, there were some speculations being made over Sameer Wankhede’s diligence and honesty in arresting Aryan. Throughout the whole case, various claims from multiple sources stated that it was Sameer’s personal vendetta in the possibility of making some quick money from Shah Rukh Khan to let his son off. However, the disclosure by the key witness Kiran has put their case in further trouble.

It now seems like things are taking a nasty turn for Sameer Wankhede and his NCB Team.

Talking about Aryan, he recently appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday evening for interrogation in an alleged drugs case. Reportedly he was quizzed till midnight.

What do you think about Kiran Gosavi’s revelation on Aryan Khan’s case? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

