Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs bust case that came as a shock for many. Fans across the world and the Bollywood fraternity came out in support of the superstar. While the Starkid is out on bail, the controversy around it had not died down yet.

Politicians like Nawab Malik came out in support of the superstar and started attacking NCB chief Sameer Wankhede. Social media is bitterly divided in the political plot behind Aryan’s arrest that have started unravelling at a frenetic pace. Amidst this controversy, a picture of SRK is going viral on the internet and we will reveal whether it is real or morphed.

Several social media users shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan wearing a t-shirt with the text ‘Vote for MIM’ and a logo of a kite. For the unversed MIM is an acronym for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeenn, a Hyderabad-based political party led by the Owaisi brothers – Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The image being shared has a Hindi caption as well and that reads, “Shahrukh Khan has no issues promoting Owaisi who spoke about killing 100 crore Hindus in 15 minutes. But just 2-4 instances in support of Hindus and he started seeing this as intolerance in India. Wow Shah Rukh Khan, wow! Such is your religious impartiality.” Interestingly, the image is widely shared on Facebook. Take a look at it below:

It is worth pointing out that the viral image of SRK wearing a t-shirt with the text ‘Vote for MIM’ and a logo of a kite is a morphed version of a 2009 photo of the superstar who was papped while visiting Akshay Kumar in Mumbai on the sets of the Bollywood film “Blue”. The superstar was wearing a plain white T-shirt at that time.

As for the caption used in the picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan, there is no record or reports to validate that the superstar had given such a statement. However, Akbaruddin Owaisi did say, “Muslims would need just 15 minutes without the police to show 100 crore Hindus who is more powerful.” For which the leader was taken to court back in 2012.

