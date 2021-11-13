Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday evening for interrogation in an alleged drugs case. Reportedly he was quizzed till midnight.

This seems to be Aryan’s first visit to the office after getting bail on October 30. Previously, he visited NCB’s south Mumbai office in Ballard Estate for marking his weekly attendance as instructed by the Bombay High Court.

As per News 18 reports, Aryan Khan appeared before the SIT headed by NCB Deputy Director General Sanjay Kumar Singh in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. He was grilled from early evening till almost midnight. During the interrogation, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was quizzed about the circumstances under which he boarded the cruise, his links to drug suppliers, and about his peer group and their drugs-related habits and preferences.

Not just that, Aryan was also asked about the circumstances the previous probe team led by embattled NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede investigated him. They wanted to know how the Starkid was treated in custody and whether his family were forced to pay a bribe. The investigating team also wanted to ascertain his plans and how he got to know about the cruise including his travel route.

Aryan Khan was also quizzed about whether he had planned to do drugs on board the vessel or the drugs were provided on board. The report also cited sources as saying that he was provided with the option to dey all the drug-related charges like his lawyers have done in court while applying for his bail. The alleged WhatsApp chats, which was part of an international drug peddling ring and also a ‘larger conspiracy’, also made it the list of questions posed by the special investigation team.

Meanwhile, NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh said, “Our investigation is on and we are giving it the highest priority…we want to conclude it at the earliest. We are yet to include some key people into the investigation.”

