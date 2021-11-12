Bollywood’s controversy queen, Kangana Ranaut is again making headlines on media outlets for yet another controversial statement she recently had made. Protests have been going on by the NSUI asking the government to take back the Padma Shri award given to the actress.

The actress was last seen in the Bollywood movie Thalaivi co-starring Raj Arjun, Arvind Swamy. The movie was directed by A. L.Vijay.

Coming back to the topic, Kangana Ranaut had set the internet on fire on Thursday when she said India attained “real freedom” in 2014 when Narendra Modi’s government came into power and also said that India’s Independence in 1947 was “bheek”.

Because of this, protests have started outside Kangana Ranaut‘s house since Friday afternoon. A group of NSUI has started a protest demanding the government to take action and take back the Padma Shri award given to the actress for ‘insulting’ the courageous freedom fighters and martyrs.

Leaving the protest aside, it is noted that many politicians from the ruling party and the opposition have come ahead to slam the actress for her comments. Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor being one of them has demanded that the judiciary should take action against her.

“Being the son of a freedom fighter and coming from a family of freedom fighters, I find Kangana Ranaut’s remarks that India’s freedom was alms (bheekh) as the biggest misuse of freedom and an insult to the sacrifice made by freedom fighters. I wish the judicial system of India takes cognizance,” Kapoor said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday.

Along with this, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday stated that the actress’ statements are ‘outrageous’ and has even asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the matter. He also views that proper legal action should be against Ranaut.

Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi has also stepped forward to give Kangana Ranaut a piece of his mind and urged that the Padma Shri bestowed upon her be “withdrawn forthwith.”

