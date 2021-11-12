Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful and confident actresses in Bollywood. Can you believe the beauty was once ‘conscious’ of her facial features? Yes, in a recent interview, Katrina opened up on her imperfect features and how she used to put a lot of pressure on herself to look a certain way. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Well, we have all been there and have felt the pressures of societal beauty standards and how demotivating this can get sometimes.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Katrina Kaif revealed that her idea of beauty standards was based on what she saw in the magazines and ‘didn’t quite fit in’ the same.

Katrina Kaif said, “I grew up thinking that there is just one kind of beauty—it was what you saw in the magazines, and if you didn’t conform to that, then you didn’t cut it. I used to be rather conscious about the way I looked because I felt like I didn’t quite fit in. Today, people might find that admission a little strange, but back then, I felt that there were things about my features that were not ‘perfect’. I realise now that I was the one putting this pressure on myself.”

The Bharat actress also revealed that she personally chooses people for her campaign before putting her brand in public. For those of you who don’t know, Katrina is a proud owner of a beauty brand, ‘Kay Beauty by Katrina’ which is available on Nykaa.

The actress said, “And I’m not searching for people who look ‘different’, I just realise that each and every single person in the world is different. There is no one type of beauty—no specific skin tone or shape or features…every single person is unique and that’s what I want to show.”

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif on being conscious of her features? Tell us in the space below.

