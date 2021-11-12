KRK continues to pass his opinion on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. He seemed to be irked when the actress was felicitated with a Padma Shri award. With the Independence remark creating a whole new controversy, Kamaal R Khan has ended up going personal and dragging Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi into the matter.

As most know, Kangana has had an ugly past with Aditya, as well as, Hrithik. Pancholi was in an extra-marital affair with the actress and even claimed to have lived with her, for as long as 3 years. Everything went for a toss when the actress accused her ex-lover of abuse and assault. She had also accused the War actor of harassing her by sending hundreds of emails to her.

There’s a lot of noise being made currently over Kangana Ranaut made a recent statement on India’s Independence. She was heard saying, “Vo azaadi nahi thi, vo bheekh thi. Jo azaadi mili hai, vo 2014 mei mili hai.”

Now, KRK is reacting to the statement made by Kangana Ranaut and has dragged her affairs with Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi into the matter.

“कहीं कंगना देश की आज़ादी को, अपनी आज़ादी से तो नहीं जोड़ रही है? क्योंकि #KanganaRanaut कहती है कि उसको 2014 के बाद आजादी मिली है! उससे पहले वो ऋतिक रोशन और अदित्य पंचोली की ग्रिफ्त में थी! (Is Kangana attaching India’s freedom to that of hers? She says she found freedom only after 2014. She was trapped by Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi before that!),” he tweeted.

This is a huge statement made by KRK and one only wonders if the bold Kangana Ranaut will be able to keep herself from reacting to it!

