Adipurush star Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following. Tollywood Rebel Star is going great guns on his career front as there are several projects in the pipeline for him. His film ‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, the film’s release has been delayed multiple times due to COVID.

The makers of the film have not released any interesting update except for the teaser which was released on the actor’s birthday. This has led to the fans of the superstar upset. Now in a sad turn of events, an ardent fan of the Baahubali star pens a suicide note over the makers not releasing updates of his favourite star’s upcoming film.

As per reports, a die-hard fan of Prabhas from Andhra Pradesh decided to end his life but not before writing a suicide note to UV creations and Radhe Shyam Director Radha Krishna. He accused the makers of the film of his death. “The UV creations team and the director Radha Krishna for being responsible for his suicide,” the fan stated adding that he never wrote any letter in his life but for the first time he is penning a suicide note for a film.

Meanwhile, the Telugu star’s other film Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut, was wrapped after 103 days of the shoot. The director took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to officially announce the film’s wrap. Sharing a picture of the film’s lead cast including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Devdatta Gajanan Nage, the filmmaker wrote “It’s a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can’t wait to share with you the magic we have created.”

It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!!

A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created.#Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot pic.twitter.com/prMUp5fA4S — Om Raut (@omraut) November 11, 2021

