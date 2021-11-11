Sunny Singh has had a year full of work. The actor had been beefing up for his role of Lord Laxman in Adipurush. The actor completed the transformation with constant gym sessions and begin filming for the film. However, Sunny has now completed the shoot of the film after 103 days and shared a heartfelt note.

Taking to his social media, Sunny Singh posted a trio of pictures from the film set. Posing with his co-stars, father and other crew members, the actor put up some nice clicks from his last day on sets. Recently the actor had shared an update on completing 100 day on sets of Adipurush, the actor shared a picture with Prabhas to celebrate the occasion and now the whole cast came together for one last picture as Sunny wrapped up his part.

“These pictures spell love and mean the world to me!💖 Speak volumes of a bind shared ,My dad came to visit us on the set on the last day of our shoot.

Can’t believe this beautiful journey of #Adipurush has come to an end. A journey that taught me so much and left me with memories and experiences of a lifetime. Thank you Om Sir for everything. ❤️

#103days #adipurush”

Sunny Singh will next be seen playing Lord Laxman in Adipurush. The film marks his first Pan-India outing and also his first mythological film.

Director SS Rajamouli also has his upcoming period drama RRR in line for a release. The film is starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, and is one of the much-awaited films in 2021.

