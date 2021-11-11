Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is a Malayalam magnum opus which has been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans ever since it was announced. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role and was scheduled to release on an OTT platform after much-delay. However, the latest reports suggest that the film might release on the big screen since a deal is being struck between the makers and the theatre owners.

A private screening of the film was recently organized by the superstar in Chennai, exclusively for his friends and family members. The first review of the film is already out and they are heavily in favour of the movie. Marakkar has already bagged multiple prestigious film awards including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Choreography 2020 and the National Film Award for Best Feature Film 2021. The movie could not be released in the theatres so far because the makers failed to crack a good deal with the theatre owners.

A recent report by On Manorama suggests that 150 theatres have approached producer Antony Perumbavoor to get the movie released in theatres. Since a deal has already been signed with an OTT platform, the makers will have to suggest changes to the existing agreement. The source close to the development also stated that the film exhibitors are ready to compromise on the 42-days rule, under which, a movie only releases on OTT after 42 days from its theatrical release.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, recently announced a new film titled Monster where he will be seen playing the role of a Sikh man. The first look poster of the film was dropped by the actor himself and it has already been getting the fans intrigued. The film has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor and the direction will be done by Pulimurukan fame Vysakh.

