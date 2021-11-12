The coming Friday episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will see Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and famous comedian Kapil Sharma as guests. A new promo for the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode is out and it shows how Kapil cracked Sonu and Amitabh Bachchan up with an anecdote about his trainer which also involves Kangana Ranaut.

Check out to know what made Big B and Sonu crack up so bad on the comedian’s story.

In the promo, it was seen that Sonu Sood was explaining to Amitabh Bachchan how he once asked Kapil Sharma to focus on his physical health too. However, the comedian believed that he didn’t need to work out. He interjected and said, “Rating theek aarai thi, maine kaha kya hai (My show’s TRPs were pretty good so I thought what’s the need).” That made everyone laugh.

But Sonu Sood was pretty serious about the health talk and did not give up on it. He had sent his own trainer, Yogesh, to Kapil Sharma’s house. The ‘Happy New Year’ fame had given his trainer Yogesh serious directions to not leave the comedian’s side until he gave in and began working out.

On this Kapil said, “He is absolutely right. Yogesh did not let me go at all. Par ek din usko Kangana Ranaut mil gai client. Us din meri chaati pe dumbbell pade-pade chorr gaya woh (But then he found a new client, Kangana Ranaut. That day, he left even the dumbbells right on my chest).”

Kapil’s story made Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu laugh and the audiences laugh out loud!

Check out the video below:

Talking about the comedian, Kapil Sharma has been having a long love-hate relationship with working out. In a recent interview with RJ Nishant, Kapil had opened up on how he almost lost out on a hosting job because he was deemed ‘too fat’.

