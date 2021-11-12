The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see Rani Mukerji and Kartik Aaryan as celebrity guests on the show.

Advertisement

Rani is coming to promote her movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. It features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film is directed and written by Varun V. Sharma. It is a sequel to 2005 film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, which featured Abhishek Bachchan along with Rani.

Advertisement

On the other side, Kartik Aaryan will be seen promoting his action-thriller film Dhamaka in which he is playing a journalist ‘Arjun Pathak’. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in key roles.

Both Rani Mukerji and Kartik Aaryan will be interacting with the Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan and the contestants. They will be talking about their upcoming projects and sharing a few memories.

While the week saw a lot of surprises and strange news going around Raqesh Bapat and Afsana Khan and their exit, the weekend seems to be more focused on the special guests.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Wants A Wife Who ‘Makes Him Feel At Home All The Time’ Amid Marriage Rumours With Katrina Kaif

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube