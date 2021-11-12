Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are in the news nowadays either because of their movies or the rumours regarding their impending December wedding. For the unversed, news about their wedding has been doing the rounds since August, and some also believe that Vicky and Kat’s Roka ceremony took place on Diwali night at director Kabir Khan’s house in a private ceremony.

Although the ‘rumoured’ couple have never spoken about their affair, fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple walk down the aisle. Amidst all this news, Vicky, who recently appeared on the Into The Wild with Bear Grylls episode as a special guest, spoke his heart out about the marriage. He also revealed what he sees in his better half.

During the episode of Into The Wild, Bear Grylls asked Vicky Kaushal if he would ever get married? To this, the Uri actor said, “I would. I would love to at some point.” On being probed about the qualities he would look for in his future wife, Vicky said, “Whoever that person who makes you feel at home all the time and you just know the connect. And, there is this understanding where you love each other for pluses and minuses both and we make each other a better version of each other.”

We bet Katrina Kaif has ticked all the right boxes given their wedding rumours are only getting stronger.

As per several media reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan next month, December. Some reports also claim that Katrina has picked a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding. However, the couple is still tight-lipped about their wedding.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif, who was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, has several projects in her kitty, including the Alia Bhatt-Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-starrer Jee Le Zaraa and Vijay Sethupathi’s Pan-India film. Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Sara Ali Khan and Govinda Naam Mera.

