Ever since Bigg Boss 15 began on television last month, the show has been high on drama and the audience are glued to the screens. Each passing day in the BB house brings new twists and turns. Now the makers of the show are reportedly planning to bring back evicted contestants as wild card contestants.

While there’s no official confirmation whether these contestants are returning to the show, but it will be interesting to see reactions on other contestants when Salman Khan announces their return to the show on this Weekend Ka Vaar episode. So let’s take a look at a list of names that are rumoured to return to the show.

Donal Bisht

The television actress is well known for portraying Sharanya in Ek Deewaana Tha and Ishika Patel in Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. She participated in the Bigg Boss 15 but was soon eliminated based on the decision by the housemates in a task. She even called the elimination ‘unfair’.

Vidhi Pandya

The actress is well known for her portrayal of Imli Rajvanshi in the social drama Udaan. She was one of the participants of Salman Khan hosted reality show and had developed a close bond with Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz. However, she was eliminated from the house in just two weeks. But now she is rumoured to be returning to the show as a wild card entrant.

Karan Nath

Karan Nath, who is best known for his role as the romantic hero in Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, participated in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. But was eliminated within two weeks with Ridhima Pandit. But he is reportedly making an entry as a wild card entrant.

Moose Jattana

Muskan Jattana aka-Moose too participated in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT but she was also eliminated later. However, now she is rumoured to return to the show.

Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who got eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT, is reportedly entering Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 after high demands by fans.

Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang is one of the popular actors in the TV industry and he is friends with Tejesswi Prakash. Reports claim that he is all set to enter the house this weekend. Many feel that his entry will change the dynamics between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi.

