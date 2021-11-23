Salman Khan has lately been promoting his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the lead role. Even though the superstar does not have a lot of screen-time, Bhai fans are extremely elated about his character in the movie. According to a recent report, his character, Rajveer Singh, was supposed to have a romantic angle but it was taken out in the final stage.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Antim: The Final Truth is a Bollywood action-drama that is all set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2021. The movie revolves around the life of a don from Pune named Rahulya and his enmity with Police officer Rajveer Singh. The film has been produced under the SKF banner while the direction has been done by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Advertisement

Salman Khan had previously spoken about his character at the trailer launch of the movie, where he revealed that the original script included a romantic angle. He felt that the character was better off on his own and the love interest was removed to stay true to the film. He said, “We even shot (the romantic parts). But we removed it to true to the film.”

Salman further added, “He’s a much better character on his own. If we had incorporated romance and songs, then the character would have got diluted.”

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the romantic angle scenes were shot with actress Pragya Jaiswal. Their source close to the development revealed, “That actress was Pragya Jaiswal. It was a lovely track between her and Salman. The superstar and Mahesh Manjrekar were quite happy with Pragya’s portions. However, in the larger interest of the film, the makers decided to chop off these portions.”

Director Mahesh Manjrekar had also previously mentioned that it was Salman Khan’s call to cut out these romantic scenes and songs. The makers were reportedly quite responsible about the matter and informed Pragya Jaiswal about their decision to take out the pre-shot parts. The actor was very understanding about their point of view and even wished them luck on their project.

Must Read: Did You Know? Kartik Aaryan Had To Give 37 Retakes For A Kissing Scene Because “He Didn’t Know The Right Way”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube