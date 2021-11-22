As real estate prices soar sky-high and pollution chokes our cities, it might be a good idea to move to a clean and quiet neighbourhood. How about the moon? Owning such pristine and untouched property on the Moon may sound like a dream. Some celebrities have even bought land there. We all know that Sushant Singh Rajput has bought an acre of land on the Moon but a lot many don’t know that a superstar also owns a property on Earth’s natural satellite.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it may sound like a dream to buy land on Moon since many of us believe that it will be expensive to buy a plot in space. However, anyone can become a proud owner of the land on the celestial body for just a couple of thousand rupees!

Advertisement

But today we reveal to you that not only Sushant Singh Rajput but superstar Shah Rukh Khan also owns the land on Moon. Interestingly, SRK received it as a gift from Australian female fans on his 52nd Birthday. The superstar even spoke about it in his old interview and also has certificates for the plots from the Lunar Republic Society.

As reported by Hindustan Times, King Khan said, “Yes, an Australian lady buys a little land on the moon for me every year on my birthday. She has been buying it for a while now and I get these certificates from the Lunar Republic Society.” Not just that he has met the fan, they keep in touch with each other via email.

“She writes me colourful emails (in the sense one line is red, one is blue and so on). I feel blessed to have the love of so many people worldwide,” Shah Rukh Khan said.

As per one online lunar real estate agency, the Sea of Tranquility offers 1 acre (approximately 43,560 sq ft, or 4,047 sq mtrs) costs US $37.50 (Rs 1758.75) and the actor owns several acres there. The superstar owns several acres there. It is the most sought-after address on the moon. Landowners of the Moon will also get a beautifully engraved parchment deed, a satellite photograph of the property and an information sheet detailing the geography of your region. At an additional cost, an interactive Full Moon Atlas on CD-ROM can also be availed.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Reportedly Held Shirish Kunder By Scruff Of The Neck, Forced Him To Sit On The Sofa Jeopardizing His Friendship With Farah Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube