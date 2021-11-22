A couple of days ago, actor-comedian Vir Das made the headlines when his ‘I come from two Indias’ video went viral. The video now only earned the actor several backlashes on social media, it also led to a couple of FIRs being filed against him.

Now, during a recent interaction, Das was asked about his initial reaction to the video as well as the waves it created on Twitter and among political circles. He was also quizzed on whether he would change the content or approach of his video. Here’s what he said.

While recently talking to NDTV, the comedian was asked if he would change the way he said things in the video – given the reaction it has received. Answering the question, Vir Das said, “I think laughter is a celebration and when laughter and applause fill up a room… that’s a moment of pride. I think that any Indian who has a sense of humour, or understands satire, or watches my entire video, knows that that’s what happened in that room.”

Continuing further, Vir Das added that people’s reactions to his joke is not in his hands. The comedian said, “A comedian puts out satire and if it’s the good of the country and the bad of the country ending in the good of the country… I think that’s something that you should want to come together in – I can’t expect what happens when I put out a piece of content… It’s jokes. It’s not in my hands.”

So has this backlash affected him? Well, Vir Das, who has been picked for an International Emmy nomination, is unfazed. He said, “I have made my country laugh for 10 years now. I have devoted my life to writing about my country. We are here at the Emmys because I wrote a love letter to my country. As long as I am able to do my comedy I want to keep writing love letters to my country.”

On being asked if this episode has changed him and whether he will tread cautiously in future, Vir Das replied, “I just don’t know. Write jokes and hope to hell that people watch all of them, the full thing in its actual context.”

Talking about the much viral Vir Das video, ‘I come from two Indias’, it has Vir talk and compares the two distinct sides of India. It also has his talking about controversial national issues such as the farmer protests, pollution and more. Not only have FIRs been registered against the comedian, he is also being banned to perform in states like Madhya Pradesh.

