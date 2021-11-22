Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India through her successful acting career. Winning the 1994 pageant, she is often cited as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The actress enjoys a huge fan base not just in India but throughout the world.

Advertisement

Aishwarya‘s radiant beauty enchanted millions across the world but the Netherlands decided to honour her by naming a variety of exotic tulip flowers after her.

Advertisement

As per Telegraph India, managing director of the Netherlands Board of Tourism and Conventions Hans Van Driem in 2005 announced, “The tulip represents all the beautiful things of Holland and no one’s more beautiful here today than Aishwarya Rai.”

Not just that the 48-year-old actress has also featured in a foreign magazine’s list of 100 most beautiful women in the world. To which, she said, “I am part of an elite list. It feels good when the world recognises an Indian.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Saturday morning shared an emotional post of her late father Krishnaraj Rai on the occasion of his birth anniversary on her Instagram account. Sharing a photograph of her father, she wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest darling Daddy- ajjaa, love you eternally.” Take a look at the post below:

Aishwarya Rai‘s husband Abhishek Bachchan too dropped a heart emoji on her post.

So what do you think about the Netherlands honouring the actress with Tulips? Let us know in the comments

Must Read: Dharma Production’s ‘Cricket Film’ Was First Offered To Kartik Aaryan? Announced With Rajkumar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube