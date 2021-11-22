Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful prolific actors of Bollywood. He has appeared in nearly 113 films, 52 of which were commercially successful. His recently released film Sooryavanshi is being called blockbuster and is getting positive reviews from the audience as well.

Khiladi Kumar is one of the few actors who managed to balance the art of making money with commercial films and is changing age-old societal practices and ideologies with his hard-hitting conceptual movies. Talking about his personal life, the superstar is married to Twinkle Khanna and is blessed with two children.

Both Akshay Kumar and Twinkle have been inspiring everyone with their parenting skills. He once spoke about the future of his kids Aarav Kumar and Nitara Kumar. When he was asked about Aarav’s debut in Bollywood, the Sooryavanshi actor had stated that people often ask him about Aarav’s future and tell him, ‘Aapka Beta Aarav Toh Filmo Main Aayega’.

During a heart-to-heart conversation with Irfan on his show, Guftagoo, Akki said, “Aaj mera beta (Aarav) hain. Kayi log puchte hai, vo toh filmo main he aayega. Main bolta hu zaruri baat nahi hain. Kyu aayega filmo main. Kyu aayega. Uska agar mann karega toh aayega. Uska mann agar kahi aur lagta hain. Uska mann painting main lagta hain. Ab uska mann nhi hai tooh main usko zabrdasti filmo main kyu le aau.”

Akshay Kumar further said, “Ab uska mann padhai main thoda bahut lagta hain. Toh karta hain. Uska mann sara time painting-painting main laga rehta hai. Toh Mujhe acha lagta hai. Kar beta acha hain. Painting kar tu. Koi baat nahi. Isme kya hogaya.”

So what do you think about Akshay Kumar’s opinion on Aarav Kumar’s acting debut? Let us know in the comments.

