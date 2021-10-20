Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s beloved son Aryan Khan has been the talk of the town since the start of this month. Not only Srk’s fan but also the whole Bollywood industry has showcased their support towards the actor’s son. Now, the recent one who expressed her support was Twinkle Khanna but with a Squid Game twist!

The iconic actor’s son was detained by the NCB on October 2 and is yet awaiting his bail.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna took it to her Instagram handle to share her opinion on Aryan Khan’s arrest, but she did it with a twist. She compared Aryan’s drug lawsuit with a game that was shown in Netflix’s hit South Korean drama series Squid Game.

As Twinkle Khanna shared the post on Instagram, she captioned it as, ‘Let the desi Squid Games begin’. In her post, she referred to a marbles game from one of Squid Game’s episodes and associated it with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest.

In her post Twinkle wrote, “Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest”.

“While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now,” she further added.

Twinkle then cited the popular news anchor Arnab Goswami in her post by saying, “I suppose I feel like emulating one of Arnab’s dramatic proclamations where he once said, ‘Mujhe drug do, mujhe drugs do,’ because I need some heavy-duty psychotropic substances to make sense of this development.”

Check out the post below:

For those who are unaware, Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month by the NCB after they raided a cruise party that took place on a Goa-bound cruise ship named Cordelia.

What do you think about Twinkle Khanna’s thoughts on Aryan’s arrest? Let us know in the comments below

