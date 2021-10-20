Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, had applied for bail had a hearing today at Mumbai sessions court. The court has announced the verdict of his bail plea. Scroll down to know more.

Aryan Khan and 7 others including Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha were arrested on a drug raid conducted on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. They were charged with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Now the latest report from Bar and Bench reveals that a Mumbai Sessions Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application filed by Aryan Khan. This comes as a hard blow for Shah Rukh Khan and his family who were eagerly awaiting his bail.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for NCB had opposed the bail plea citing that Aryan and three others were accused of illicit drug trafficking and criminal conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He also reportedly said, SRK's son could not be treated separately from the 17 others accused in the case. Moreover, the investigation is at a preliminary stage and so he must not be released on bail. Singh also mentioned that NCB is investing in a possible international drug trafficking chain wherein all the accused including Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant could be involved. Singh further argued that their custody was of importance to avoid any kind of influence on the other witnesses. Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai countered the argument by saying that there had been no recovery of drugs or any substance from Khan as admitted by NCB. Following the verdict, Desai announced outside the court that they now plan to move the Bombay High Court. "We have not been told the grounds on which our bail plea was rejected," he said, as reported by News 18. SRK's son was remanded into NCB custody till October 4, which was extended till October 7. Thereafter, he was remanded to judicial custody after which he immediately moved for bail. Subsequently, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar had rejected the bail application citing that it was not maintainable as only the special court of sessions was entitled to hear the bail plea. Aryan Khan then sought bail from the special court under the NDPS Act and Additional Sessions Judge VV Patil reserved the verdict on October 20 based on the submissions made by Senior Advocate Amit Desai for Khan and Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for NCB. Aryan is currently at a special barrack in Arthur Jail Road is being monitored by the officials. Previously, authorities had revealed that Aryan's parents sent him a money order of Rs 4500 for his canteen expenses. No home food has been reportedly allowed for him yet.